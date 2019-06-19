Puello was traded from the Angels to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The two teams struck a deal after Puello was designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the week. Prior to being dropped from Los Angeles' 40-man roster, Puello compiled an impressive .390/.500/.683 slash line with three homers and 12 RBI in 12 games. He'll join the club in St. Louis on Wednesday and could quickly carve out a role for himself given Miami's lackluster options in the outfield. Rosell Herrera was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.