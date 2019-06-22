Puello will start in right field and bat sixth Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Puello hasn't really done anything special in his first three games with the Marlins, recording two base hits and a walk in 10 plate appearances. Still, he'll draw his third straight start Saturday and looks like he might be an everyday option in the Miami outfield. Though Curtis Granderson will pick up a start Saturday with Harold Ramirez resting, Granderson appears to be the odd man out following Puello's acquisition.