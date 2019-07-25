Puello went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

His eighth-inning shot off Reynaldo Lopez accounted for the game's only runs, and was his first homer for Miami. Puello is slashing only .176/.273/.235 in 25 games since joining the Marlins, but his ability handle center field is keeping him in the lineup until the organization can find a better option.

More News
Our Latest Stories