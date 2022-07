Leblanc's contract was selected by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Leblanc made an impact at Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the season, slashing .302/.381/.503 with 14 homers, 47 runs, 46 RBI and six stolen bases over 87 games. The 26-year-old hasn't yet made his major-league debut but will be rewarded with a spot on the active roster as infield depth after Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment.