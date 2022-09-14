Leblanc will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll be manning the keystone for the fourth straight contest after going 2-for-10 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run across the past three contests. Leblanc appears to be gaining a foothold as the primary option at second base, with the Marlins seeming transitioning Jon Berti to more of a utility role. Since making his last start at second base Sunday, Berti has picked up two turns in left field and one at third base.