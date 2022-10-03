Leblanc is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Leblanc will head to the bench for the series opener after he went 1-for-13 while starting four of the past five games. Lewin Diaz and Jon Berti will start at first and second base, respectively, while Leblanc is on the bench.
