Leblanc (back) has appeared in two of Triple-A Jacksonville's first three games of the season, going 3-for-8 with two solo home runs and two walks.

Leblanc, who hit .263 in 169 plate appearances as a rookie with the Marlins a season ago, opened the season in the minors after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in January. Though the 26-year-old received the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in spring training, a back injury prevented him from playing in any Grapefruit League games until March 26, effectively ending any hopes he had of winning a reserve role with the big club. He should continue to play semi-regularly at Triple-A now that he's presumably back to full health.