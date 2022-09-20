Leblanc is starting at second base and hitting third Tuesday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins seemingly have four or five infielders to move around between second base, third base and shortstop, and Leblanc has typically seen more work against lefties. However, he is hitting in a prime lineup spot in this one even with righty Adrian Sampson starting for Chicago. Leblanc is 5-for-12 with a home run, two doubles and a stolen base over his last three games.