Leblanc will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Leblanc will stick in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row, the last three of which have come with Jon Berti (hip) on the bench. Though Leblanc has posted a respectable .771 OPS though 84 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, he still may have to settle for a utility role once Berti is rejoin the lineup.