Leblanc is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Leblanc started the last five games and will step out of the lineup after he went 6-for-19 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch. The 26-year-old has a .246/.300/.415 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and a 35.7 percent strikeout rate through 18 games in September.