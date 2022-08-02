Leblanc will start at third base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old will draw his fourth straight start at third base after he 4-for-11 with a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run over his first three contests in the big leagues. Though Leblanc doesn't possess much of a pedigree, he demonstrated a nice blend of hitting for contact (.302 average) and power (14 home runs) over his 360 plate appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his call-up last weekend. Leblanc should have a chance to stick in a near-everyday role in the infield until the Marlins get one of Brian Anderson (shoulder) or Jon Berti (groin) back from the injured list.