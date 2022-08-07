LeBlanc went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in a 3-0 victory Sunday against the Cubs.

After starting at third base in each of his first seven games in the majors, LeBlanc played second base and hit sixth Sunday. He singled in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and singled and stole second base in the ninth. It was his first stolen base in his third attempt at the big-league level. The 26-year-old has had multi-hit games in four of his eight appearances for Miami and has a robust .444/.464/.704 line through his first 28 plate appearances.