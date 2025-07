Jaworsky was traded from the Astros to the Marlins on Thursday along with Ryan Gusto and Esmil Valencia in exchange for Jesus Sanchez, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Jaworsky, who turned 21 on the day of the deadline, is slashing .242/.353/.359 with three home runs and 24 steals in 57 games at High-A. He is a plus runner and capable defender in the middle infield.