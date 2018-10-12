O'Grady (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL and outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Grady was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for some of the younger prospects in the club's system. The left-hander missed a majority of the 2018 season after suffering a left shoulder sprain in April.

More News
Our Latest Stories