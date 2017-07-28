O'Grady (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

This was just the fourth start of the season for O'Grady, and it was also his best by a wide margin. The 27-year-old lefty is down to a 3.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, and he's also now fanned 21 batters through 22 innings. In soft matchups, O'Grady could be worth a look, and he could continue to see his fantasy value rise in deep leagues with more solid outings. He lines up for a daunting matchup against the Nationals at Marlins Park in his next start.