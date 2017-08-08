O'Grady (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

He left his start Monday after 1.1 innings due to the injury, and is now set for an extended absence. It is unclear who will replace him in the Marlins' rotation, but given their lack of quality depth, it is unlikely to be an intriguing option for fantasy purposes. O'Grady posted a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 innings (six starts) in his first season in the big leagues.