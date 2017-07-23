O'Grady allowed three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out six batters through 4.2 innings during Saturday's win over Cincinnati. He didn't factor into the decision.

The rookie sports a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 through three starts in the majors, and while the ratios are discouraging, the strikeout upside will keep O'Grady in the fantasy conversation. It's probably best to be selective with his opponents going forward, but O'Grady posted a solid 3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 with Triple-A New Orleans, so he has some potential. A repeat matchup against Cincinnati is up next for the 27-year-old lefty, but this time the game will be in Miami.