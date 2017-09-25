O'Grady tossed a scoreless inning and was credited with his first hold of the season in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Since being activated from the 10-day disabled list Sept. 19 following a bout with an oblique injury, O'Grady has made three appearances in relief, tossing scoreless innings each time out. The Marlins had previously deployed the lefty in the rotation, but because of the month-long layoff due to the oblique issue, O'Grady didn't have enough time to build up his arm for a starting role and instead looks poised to work out of the bullpen during the final week of the season.