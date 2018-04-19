O'Grady was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday due to a left shoulder sprain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Grady will be eligible to return from the DL next Friday prior to the Marlins' series against Colorado. The southpaw appeared to have suffered the injury during his outing versus the Yankees on Tuesday, though the club has failed to describe a timetable for him at this point. In a corresponding move, Miami recalled Merandy Gonzalez from Double-A Jacksonville.