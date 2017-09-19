Marlins' Chris O'Grady: Reinstated from DL
O'Grady (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
O'Grady is back with the Marlins after spending more than a month on the shelf with an oblique strain. He compiled a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 innings prior to the injury. Now that he's healthy, it's unclear if he'll rejoin the rotation or finish the season in Miami's bullpen.
