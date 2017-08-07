Marlins' Chris O'Grady: Removed with oblique injury
O'Grady was removed in the second inning of Monday's game against Washington after suffering a right oblique strain, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
O'Grady made an attempt to stay in the game but was unable to pitch through the pain. Oblique injuries can be particularly tough for pitches and could cost O'Grady multiple weeks, but until the Miami training staff can get a full look at him, they are considering him day-to-day. Odrisamer Despaigne replaced him on the hill.
