O'Grady (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Grady has been on the disabled list with a left shoulder sprain since mid-April, so the move doesn't significantly affect his recovery timetable. It's unclear where exactly the 28-year-old is at in the recovery process, and he will likely require a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment after sitting out the last two months.

