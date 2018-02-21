O'Grady is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With Dan Straily and Jose Urena entering spring as the only two locks to open the season in Miami's rotation, O'Grady is set to compete with a slew of other candidates to earn one of the team's remaining spots. He split time between the bullpen and rotation in his first taste of the majors last season, struggling to a 5.47 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across six starts (26.1 innings) but tossing 6.2 scoreless innings of relief, posting a 1.50 WHIP during that stretch.