Marlins' Chris O'Grady: Vying for rotation spot
O'Grady is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
With Dan Straily and Jose Urena entering spring as the only two locks to open the season in Miami's rotation, O'Grady is set to compete with a slew of other candidates to earn one of the team's remaining spots. He split time between the bullpen and rotation in his first taste of the majors last season, struggling to a 5.47 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across six starts (26.1 innings) but tossing 6.2 scoreless innings of relief, posting a 1.50 WHIP during that stretch.
More News
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...