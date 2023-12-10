Bethancourt was acquired by the Marlins from the Guardians on Sunday for cash considerations, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
The 32-year-old was claimed off waivers by Cleveland in early November, but he's now being offloaded after the signing of Austin Hedges. Nick Fortes had a .562 OPS in 108 games for Miami last season and is the only other catcher currently on the big-league roster, which should give Bethancourt a decent path to playing time in 2024.
More News
-
Guardians' Christian Bethancourt: Catches on with Cleveland•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Placed on waivers•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of lineup again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sitting Friday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sitting again Wednesday•