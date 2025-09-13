Miami recalled Roa from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Roa's return to the Marlins was spurred by fellow reliever Tyler Phillips landing on the paternity list. Phillips is allowed up to three days away from the team, so Roa's time with the big-league squad may be short. Roa has just one appearance with Miami this year, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings against Philadelphia on Sept. 6.