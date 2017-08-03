Marlins' Christian Yelich: Continues power surge
Yelich went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI during Wednesday's win over Washington.
Yelich has now hit five homers and drove in 11 runs through his past nine games, and after posting a .314/.390/.562 slash line in July, everything appears to be clicking for the left fielder. He offers cross-category production and hitting third in a potent Miami lineup also presents a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy setup.
More News
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Swats 12th bomb•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Hits solo shot, scores four runs in win•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Drives home four in losing cause•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Turns tables with three-run homer•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Four hits in rout of Brewers•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...