Marlins' Christian Yelich: Continues power surge

Yelich went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI during Wednesday's win over Washington.

Yelich has now hit five homers and drove in 11 runs through his past nine games, and after posting a .314/.390/.562 slash line in July, everything appears to be clicking for the left fielder. He offers cross-category production and hitting third in a potent Miami lineup also presents a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy setup.