Marlins' Christian Yelich: Drives home four in losing cause
Yelich went 3-for-4 with two doubles, his 10th homer and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.
Unfortunately for the Marlins, Yelich and Dee Gordon were practically the only guys who could get anything going on offense in this one. Yelich's homers have been scattered this season --including just three in his last 44 games -- as he's backslid some after setting offensive career highs practically across the board in 2016. Even so, he's on pace for 80-plus RBI and 100-plus runs as well as double-digit homers and steals, so there's plenty of fantasy appeal to his game even if he falls short of last year's performance.
