Marlins' Christian Yelich: Drives in four in Tuesday's nightcap

Yelich went 1-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

The center fielder had a big night overall, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in the opener as the Marlins swept the twin bill. Yelich is now slashing .333/.347/.500 over his last 11 games, pushing his OPS on the season back up to .802.