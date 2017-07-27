Marlins' Christian Yelich: Hits solo shot, scores four runs in win
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, three doubles and four runs scored during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
The youngster has now homered in back-to-back games to improve to a 1.014 OPS with four homers, 17 RBI and 19 runs through his past 25 games. Yelich is up to a .291/.368/.442 slash line for the year, and there is potential for him to continue rolling right through the end of the season. Following his slow start to the season, he might be underappreciated in some circles, so a buy-low bid could reward handsomely.
