Marlins' Christian Yelich: Launches 15th homer Thursday
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.
The double was his 30th of the year, while the homer was his 15th. Yelich is now slashing .345/.379/.564 in his last 13 games, and while Giancarlo Stanton has been the driving force behind the Marlins' late push for a wild-card spot, their center fielder seems poised for a big finish to 2017 as well.
