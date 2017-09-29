Marlins' Christian Yelich: Not in Friday's lineup
Yelich is out of the lineup against the Braves on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Yelich will occupy a spot on the bench following nine straight starts, slashing .205/.295/.308 with one home runs and three RBI during that span. In his place, Marcell Ozuna slides over to center while Tyler Moore draws a start in left.
