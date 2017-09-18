Play

Marlins' Christian Yelich: Out of Monday's lineup

Yelich is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Yelich will head to the bench for just his second time in Miami's past 37 contests, a stretch over which he's hitting an impressive .308/.387/.497. Ichiro Suzuki will start in his place in center field, batting seventh.

