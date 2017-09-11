Marlins' Christian Yelich: Picks up three hits Sunday

Yelich went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Braves.

The sweet-swinging center fielder now has three straight multi-hit games, pushing his September slash line up to .375/.468/.525 through 10 games. Yelich's power numbers will likely end up slightly off last year's pace, but otherwise, he's delivering yet another strong multi-category fantasy performance in 2017.