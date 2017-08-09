Marlins' Christian Yelich: Rare day off Wednesday

Yelich is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

This marks the first time since June 25 that Yelich is out of the lineup as the center fielder retreats to the bench for a day off in the midst of a tough stretch at the plate. In the past 11 games, Yelich is hitting just .158/.319/.342 and will clear his head prior to Thursday's series finale while Ichiro Suzuki draws the start in his stead.