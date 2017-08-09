Marlins' Christian Yelich: Rare day off Wednesday
Yelich is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
This marks the first time since June 25 that Yelich is out of the lineup as the center fielder retreats to the bench for a day off in the midst of a tough stretch at the plate. In the past 11 games, Yelich is hitting just .158/.319/.342 and will clear his head prior to Thursday's series finale while Ichiro Suzuki draws the start in his stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Continues power surge•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Swats 12th bomb•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Hits solo shot, scores four runs in win•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Drives home four in losing cause•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Turns tables with three-run homer•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Four hits in rout of Brewers•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...