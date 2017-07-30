Marlins' Christian Yelich: Swats 12th bomb

Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

The outfielder's slow start is well in the rearview mirror at this point, and he's now up to a .287/.365/.441 slash line with 12 homers, 55 RBI, nine stolen bases and 68 runs for the season. Yelich offers rare cross-category production and has established himself in a cushy spot in the Miami lineup between Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna.

