Torres, along with Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert, was traded from the Mariners to the Marlins in exchange for Dee Gordon on Thursday.

Torres was signed by the Mariners in 2014 as an international prospect. He spent most of his 2017 campaign with short-season Everett, hitting .238/.324/.435 with six homers and 13 stolen bases in 48 games. The switch-hitting shortstop is more advanced from the left side of the plate. He projects as a plus defender with above-average speed.