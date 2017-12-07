Marlins' Christopher Torres: Headed to Miami
Torres, along with Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert, was traded from the Mariners to the Marlins in exchange for Dee Gordon on Thursday.
Torres was signed by the Mariners in 2014 as an international prospect. He spent most of his 2017 campaign with short-season Everett, hitting .238/.324/.435 with six homers and 13 stolen bases in 48 games. The switch-hitting shortstop is more advanced from the left side of the plate. He projects as a plus defender with above-average speed.
More News
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...