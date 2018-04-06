Torres suffered a minor injury this spring, but is expected to be ready for game action in the near future, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

He would be an afterthought in most systems, but was a top-10 prospect in the Mariners system before being traded to Miami as part of the Dee Gordon package, and is a top-20 prospect for the Marlins. Torres has some power and speed with a questionable hit tool. He should be assigned to Low-A Greensboro once fully healthy.