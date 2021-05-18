The Marlins recalled Poteet from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. He'll get the start for Miami in its series opener in Philadelphia, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Because outfielder Lewis Brinson (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Miami was able to add Poteet back to the 26-man active roster early after having optioned him to the minors just three days ago. Poteet was demoted despite turning in a credible outing in his big-league debut May 12 in Arizona, where he limited the Diamondbacks to two runs on four hits while striking out six over five innings. Now that he's back with the big club, the 26-year-old right-hander will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming Sunday in Miami against the Mets.