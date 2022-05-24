Manager Don Mattingly said Poteet will start Wednesday's game against the Rays in Tampa, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Poteet will be making his second turn in the rotation as a replacement for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who has yet to resume throwing since landing on the 15-day injured list May 15. In his first start May 17, Poteet took a no-decision while striking out four Nationals over 4.2 scoreless frames. He then made a two-inning appearance out of the bullpen Saturday against Atlanta, so he'll be returning to the mound Wednesday on three days' rest rather than the standard four. With that in mind, Mattingly is unlikely to have Poteet pitch more than twice through the order before turning the game over to the bullpen.