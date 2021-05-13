Poteet (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against Arizona, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six.

The rookie right-hander was called up to make the start and performed well enough to walk away with his first major-league victory. Poteet succeeded by throwing the ball over the plate -- he did not walk a batter and tossed 54 of 77 pitches for strikes. He also struck out six, which comes as a mild surprise since he hasn't been much of a strikeout pitcher during his minor-league career. Given Poteet's successful debut, he could stick around in the rotation for a bit while Miami's injured starters get healthy. If that is the case, his next start would likely come at Philadelphia next week.