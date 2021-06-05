Poteet was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The Marlins are already dealing with injuries in their starting rotation after Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Poteet left the game with two outs in the bottom of the third, although the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. Whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.