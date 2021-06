The Marlins will place Poteet on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained right knee, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Poteet spent just over two weeks on the IL earlier this month with a sprained MCL, so his return to shelf would seem to imply that he aggravated the right knee injury during his most recent outing June 24 against the Nationals. Miami will need to add a replacement to the rotation for Poteet at some point later this week.