Poteet (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander left Friday's start against the Pirates in the third inning, and he's been diagnosed with a right MCL sprain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the mound, but Zach Thompson's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move, and he could be a candidate to start while Poteet is sidelined.