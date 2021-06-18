Poteet (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The right-hander has been on the injured list nearly two weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, but he'll make a quick return since he was only shut down from throwing for a couple days. Poteet may have some workload limitations in his return from the injury, though the brevity of the his absence should mean he's able to pitch mostly as normal. The 26-year-old has a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 24 innings (five starts) this season.