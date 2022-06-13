Marlins manager Don Mattingly disclosed Monday that Poteet (elbow) has been cleared to play catch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Poteet has been on the 15-day injured list since May 29 with a right elbow muscle injury and will likely need at least a couple more weeks to get stretched back out before the Marlins consider activating him. Whenever Poteet is ready to go, he may have to settle for a spot in the bullpen or in the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation if back-end starters Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett have performed well enough to maintain roles with the big club.