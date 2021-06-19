Poteet (knee) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts across 3.2 innings versus the Cubs on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Poteet missed two weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee. He lacked command Friday, throwing just 46 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The four walks also matched a season high. Both runs against the right-hander came on solo home runs by Joc Pederson. Poteet owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings. He lines up for a home start versus Washington next week.