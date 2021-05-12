Poteet had his contract selected by the Marlins and will start Wednesday at Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old spent last season at the alternate training site and will join the Marlins on Wednesday for his major-league debut. Poteet had a 5.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings at Triple-A during 2019. He could receive a few turns through the rotation with a strong showing Wednesday, at least until Elieser Hernandez (biceps) returns from the injured list.