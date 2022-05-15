Poteet will start Monday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Jesus Luzardo hit the injured list with a forearm strain, so Poteet will join the rotation, at least in the short term. Poteet is coming off his longest outing of the season, logging four scoreless innings May 10 against Arizona. He has a 0.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Max Meyer and Edward Cabrera are also options to get starts while Jesus Luzardo is out, particularly if Poteet falters in the rotation.