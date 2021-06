Poteet (2-3) allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six across three innings, taking the loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

Poteet surrendered two home runs early in the game to Kyle Schwarber as he allowed five runs in the first two innings. The pitcher has struggled as of late, not going deeper than 4.2 innings in his last four starts. In that stretch, he has a 10.23 ERA in 13.2 innings. The 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 32 punchouts in 30.2 frames this season.