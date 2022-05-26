Poteet (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over three innings against the Rays. He struck out one.

Poteet was working on three days' rest after tossing two innings in relief during Saturday's matchup against Atlanta. The right-hander impressed during his first start in place of Jesus Luzardo (forearm), tossing 4.2 scoreless while striking out four. However, Poeteet struggled out of the gate Wednesday, allowing five runs in the first inning. Despite the poor outing, the 27-year-old still sports a 2.42 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across 26.0 innings.